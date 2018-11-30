Lifting Up Westchester Launches Third Annual Holiday LIFT Campaign

Lifting Up Westchester (LUW), a nonprofit agency providing homeless and poverty services to individuals throughout Westchester County, is in the midst of its third annual Holiday LIFT campaign.

The number one question we get during the holiday season is “How do I help those in need?” said Nancy Inzinna, Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager. “Holiday LIFT tries to match the community’s desire to help with the kinds of donations and volunteering we need most to ensure that our homeless and low-income neighbors can enjoy the holidays.”

Signature holiday-themed activities include: providing holidays meals from the LUW soup kitchen on Christmas and New Year’s Day, filling and delivering 500 holiday food bags, distributing pies, cookies and goodie bags, wrapping and delivering hundreds of gifts to men, women and children in need.

All volunteer opportunities for serving holiday meals are filled, but community members looking to get involved in this year’s Holiday LIFT campaign are able to help in a variety of other ways.

Organize a food drive and involve your neighborhood, school, religious organization or community group. Foods needed most are turkeys, hams, instant mashed potatoes, gravy mix, stuffing, canned vegetables, canned cranberries, cake and brownie mixes.

Donate the free turkeys or coupons for free turkeys that many grocery stores give away.

Donate $10-$25 grocery store gift cards for food bags given to vegetarians and families who traditionally eat something other than turkey and ham for their holiday meals.

Bake pies and holiday cookies for donation

Donate new gloves, hats and scarves for residents of the Open Arms Men’s Shelter and Samaritan House Women’s Shelter.

Donate multi-cultural dolls, sports balls, and board games for the children in the Brighter Futures Youth Programs. Gift cards for teens are also appreciated.

Donate wrapping paper.

For specific date and timing information on Holiday LIFT activities visit www.liftingupwestchester.org/holidays or contact the Community Outreach Department via e-mail ninzinna@liftingupwestchester.org or phone 914-949-3098, Ext. 9735.

In addition to seeking canned goods, gift cards and volunteers, Lifting Up Westchester’s greatest need remains cash donations. Please consider donating online at www.liftingupwestchester.org.