Lifelong Resident Asks Mt. Kisco to ‘Honk for Peace’

As a black woman living in this fragile moment, lifelong Mt. Kisco resident Nicole Wright knew she had to do something.

She felt obligated to take action and the result was today’s modest-sized but enthusiastic rally outside the library in Mt. Kisco.

“I did this because I feel like we are all one human being, we need to live in love and peace no matter the color of your skin,” said the Fox Lane Middle School special education instructor who organized the rally as protests continue to surge across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. “We should spread love and live as one.”

As cars drove by on Main Street Tuesday afternoon, the peaceful demonstrators chanted “Honk for Peace,” and a consistent stream of drivers obliged.

Wright was joined by 15 other demonstrators on Tuesday afternoon, including several family members.

“As a black person, I needed to do something,” Wright explained. “I live here and love it here and want to do my part.”