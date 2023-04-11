Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Levenberg Should Focus on Important Issues, Not Trump State Park

Examiner Media
I am writing in response to the letter by Michele Croft in the letters to the editor section on Apr. 4.

I am writing in support of the sentiments expressed by Ms. Croft. The park was donated by Donald Trump to New York State in 2006 as the 174th state park in New York and with the only expectation that his name would be displayed at the p…ark entrances. The expectation was that the park would be developed for use by the public. That has not happened so far.

But that should not negate the fact that Donald Trump donated the property that he paid $2.6 million for, with only the expectation that his name would be prominently displayed.

Dana Lavenberg, who is in the first year as my state Assembly representative, should focus on issues that matter more to her constituents such as exploding Con Ed bills and food inflation rather than supporting a political agenda to prevent Trump from running for President again. She should learn from the record of her predecessor, Sandy Galef.

Mohan Mehra
Mohegan Lake

