Levenberg Cruises to Victory in 95th Democratic Assembly Primary

Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg jumped into the driver’s seat to succeed her former boss in the 95th State Assembly with a convincing Democratic primary win Tuesday over two established local government opponents.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester and Putnam Board of Elections, Levenberg held a commanding lead with 3,481 votes.

Former Peekskill Councilwoman Vanessa Agudelo was a distant second with 2,183 votes. Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith was third with 1,483 votes.

Levenberg thanked her supporters at Beanrunners Café in Peekskill and said “none of this would be possible” without the support of retiring Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, who Levenberg served as Communications Director and then Chief of Staff prior to being elected town supervisor in 2015.

“I am proud to be running a positive, truthful and transparent campaign, centered on building and sustaining healthy communities throughout the 95th Assembly District,” Levenberg stated Monday. “I’ve spent the past six months listening to voters share their hopes, concerns, and what they need from state government, and pledge to keep listening throughout this campaign and as your Assemblywoman if elected. I’ll continue Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s practice of surveying residents and hosting town halls to ensure that I’m always aware of your priorities and ready to act on them.”

She has been endorsed by former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey, who was forced out of the race when his petitions were challenged by Smith, and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley, among others.

At her victory celebration, Levenberg told former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey, who endorsed her after he was forced out of the race when his petitions were challenged by Smith, his support “helped turn the race around.”

“I’m proud to have the most endorsements from individuals and organizations based here in the 95th district. I’m grateful to have so many friends and colleagues who can attest to the reasons why I am best prepared to deliver effective representation for our district starting on Day One,” she stated earlier.

Agudelo, who had received some star power in her endorsements by the likes of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and progressive activist and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, has secured the Working Families line in the November election.

Stacy Halper, a 29-year Briarcliff Manor resident and retired music teacher, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.