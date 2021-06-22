Letter to the Editor: Yorktown Town Board Focusing on Wrong Problem in Ethics Inquiry

I am torn between bemusement and fury over the Yorktown Town Board’s decision to hire a “special counsel” to investigate the unauthorized disclosure of records pertaining to an Ethics Board investigation into the illicit behavior engaged in by Planning Board member John Kincart.

I find it ironic that the Town Board is incensed by the leak of this information to the public and not the unethical behavior of the Planning Board, which bent over backwards to ignore environmental guidelines and the express wishes of many residents who opposed the Sandvoss subdivision to shove through a decision that it turns out enriched one of their own. Oh, no! The board’s righteous indignation is directed at the revelation of the whole sordid affair.

But I am also infuriated at the scandalous misuse of taxpayer money in an effort to expose a whistleblower.

If it’s going to spend money in this manner, the Town Board should ask the special counsel to investigate its ties to the developer community, and whether those ties result in decisions that run counter to the interests of their constituents. The Town Board seems to forget that the seeds of despotism are sown by petty corruption.

Michael Hickins

Yorktown Heights