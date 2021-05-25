Letter to the Editor: Renaming Congressional Earmarks Won’t Solve a Larger Issue in D.C.

Likes pigs dining at the trough, members of Congress just can’t get enough pork to bring back home.

On a bipartisan basis, they have resurrected the old “member items” previously known as “congressional earmarks.” Both Democrats and Republicans believe it is one way to assure re-election in 2022. Congressional earmarks have been rebranded under a new title, “community project funding” requests. It is the equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig.

Federal civil servants want to make sure dollars are spent for eligible projects that are shovel-ready, completed on time and within budget with taxpayers receiving the full benefits.

They have the independence and technical expertise to do a better job in the distribution of funds and to protect the interests of taxpayers in avoiding any waste, fraud or abuse than members of Congress.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.