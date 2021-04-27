Letter to the Editor: Pleasantville Pharmacy Has Been a Godsend for Village, Seniors

For the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the police, the firefighters, the doctors, nurses and health care workers gave unselfishly of their time and efforts to help us and we use the moniker “heroes” when acknowledging them.

However, I think we have some unsung heroes who are also worthy of our gratitude. Here in Pleasantville, there is a consensus that Sal DiLeo, Ira Schwartz and the entire staff at Pleasantville Pharmacy on Wheeler Avenue are also true heroes.

Anytime you visit or call they go out of their way to assist you treating each individual with courtesy and patience. During the pandemic they stayed open, following all the safety guidelines, making deliveries and Mr. DiLeo even came to the senior housing complex to administer the vaccine to the housebound seniors.

Regardless of how many times you called with queries regarding the vaccine they answered your call completely unfazed with the constant interruptions. If you needed something they did not carry, they would order it for you within a day or two.

I have dealt mostly with Mr. DiLeo. He has caught mistakes my doctors have made prescribing a drug that has ingredients I am highly allergic to, has given me valuable advice about over-the-counter medications, and most importantly, has given me the confidence of knowing I am dealing with a true professional who knows my medical history and is genuinely concerned about my well-being.

Kudos and a heartfelt thank you to Pleasantville Pharmacy, which is such an integral part of our village!

Sylvia Anna Nomikos

Pleasantville