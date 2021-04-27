Letter to the Editor: Peekskill Officials Should Approve Ginsburg’s Proposed Mixed-Use Project

I want to urge the Peekskill Common Council and other agencies involved to approve the proposed Martin Ginsburg mixed-use project. The area needs a serious facelift. Is the expression, “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth” appropriate? When a developer like Ginsburg offers a booster shot for the whole city, we should all work toward that goal.

He is even proposing to redesign and upgrade infrastructure and roads with his passion for detail, as well as making a more positive statement for our train station.

Ginsburg has a proven track record in Peekskill and can work with any rational concerns about the proposed project’s design. He has already contributed to affordable housing at the Gateway on Main and has maintained fair market rates for rentals and hotel space. His Abbey Inn and Spa, along with this new project, will help make Peekskill a destination resort. The people of Peekskill will benefit by tourism and that will lead to more business downtown.

Let’s root for Mr. Ginsburg to make a big splash near the train station and waterfront in Peekskill.

Robin Goldsand

Lifelong Peekskill resident