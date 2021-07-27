As a Mount Pleasant resident, I was shocked to learn that a developer is proposing a 31-home subdivision on the shores of Pocantico Lake. This is a county park enjoyed by residents throughout Westchester, and our Mount Pleasant community has an obligation to protect this open space for all.

I was grateful to see last week’s article that cogently outlined the serious issues to be considered.

Our elected officials at all levels of government should be working to preserve and maintain Pocantico Lake Park, not enable the degradation of an area that is enjoyed by so many, and helps this county to be so admired.

Christine Stavropoulos

Mount Pleasant