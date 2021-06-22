Letter to the Editor: NYSEG’s Lack of Consideration, Incompetence Strikes Again

On June 7 at approximately 1:30 p.m., while the outside temperature was above 90 degrees, Yorktown Heights customers of the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) service area suffered another power outage.

It should be noted that a NYSEG contractor was working on the power poles on Route 202/35/118 in the vicinity of Willoway Street.

The power outage can be attributed to the I-don’t-give-a-hoot-about-my-customers attitude of NYSEG, or to the shear incompetence of NYSEG and its contractor or both. If the power had to be shut down on a 90-plus degree day, then NYSEG should have notified the town and the Yorktown Police Department. The police department could then have sent out a proactive Nixle message rather than a reactive one after the outage occurred. Additionally, if it was a planned outage, NYSEG could have notified its customers via e-mail, text or pre-recorded telephone message since it has some or all of that information.

If the outage was caused by NYSEG’s contractor, one has to question the supervision provided by NYSEG over the contractor and the quality of the work being performed by the contractor.

I wonder if NYSEG notified the New York State Department of Public Service of this power outage?

Jay Kopstein

Yorktown Heights