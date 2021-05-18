Letter to the Editor: Mt. Kisco Must Address Canada Geese Droppings in Leonard Park

As a parent of children in the community, I am writing to express our concern regarding the unfortunate public health issue at Leonard Park. Many parents and friends in the area have similar concerns but are unsure what to do, which has prompted me to reach out to our community leaders.

The park has such wonderful potential to provide our residents with amazing opportunities to enjoy nature and recreate outdoors in such a conveniently located part of our community. However, the plethora of Canada geese feces covering the grounds is concerning. According to many studies, geese feces contain hazardous bacteria and can cause dangerous disease, such as E. coli, salmonella, histoplasmosis, campylobacter, coccidia and giardia, with increased risks for children, seniors and pets. In fact, some articles suggest that high concentrations of birds can render public spaces completely unusable. How can we ask our children to play soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball, disc golf or have a picnic at the park while the grounds are covered in hazardous feces?

I understand that the situation is complex given Humane Society protocols, and clearly safety of the birds must remain a top priority. At the same time, I do believe that it should also be a top priority to provide our children, pets and families a safer environment for outdoor recreation and youth sports.

Can we work together as a community to come up with a solution to provide our children and families a safer and more sanitary park?

We look forward to your response.

Kelly Bania

Mount Kisco