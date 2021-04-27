Letter to the Editor: McConville Would Do a Great Job as Putnam County Sheriff

It is clear there is only one qualified candidate with the needed and prior experience for the position of Putnam County sheriff, and that is Kevin McConville.

Kevin has the experience, training and knowledge of running a law enforcement agency, understands how to manage a budget and exemplifies what volunteerism means and how to accomplish things without costing the taxpayers more money.

Kevin was the chief of the MTA police, managing nearly 800 members, with a 50-member K-9 team, detectives, emergency services, counterterrorism, highway and homeless units.

This police department had a budget of over $100 million. The department he was in charge of was many times larger than the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department with much more complexity than you can imagine.

These are the facts and information that are supported, as demonstrated during Kevin’s leadership of the MTA police. Kevin created great relationships with law enforcement agencies in 14 counties as its chief.

I trust him with all my being and am supporting Kevin McConville for sheriff of Putnam County and ask all of my friends and family to do the same.

We need experienced leadership at the helm of our Sheriff’s Department. That is Kevin McConville.

I know that Kevin will do a great job for all the citizens of this county.

Michael McDonald

Carmel