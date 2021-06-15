Letter to the Editor: Levenberg’s Problem Solving Sets Her Apart as Ossining Supervisor

Over the next several days, Ossining Democrats need to vote for their choice to be on the ticket for town supervisor. For me, the answer is clear. We should choose the person with the most years of experience in governmental leadership (15-plus), the longest resume of real, tangible accomplishments on behalf of Ossining and a proven record of creative, out-of-the-box thinking to solve real problems. That person is Dana Levenberg.

A complete list of Dana’s achievements would be too long to ever get published. Many have already written much about all she’s done for the town, the environment, for protecting and upgrading our parks, habitats and open spaces, planning for a sustainable future and promoting community solar. She’s brought in more than $1 million in grant funding for key initiatives. She started the Ossining Microfund as a private citizen to help people in need. She helped steer the schools through some very tough financial years. The list goes on and on.

I will focus on one example of how Dana managed a dilemma: the residential development of the Stony Lodge site. Many people were rightfully up in arms about the effect it would have on the overcrowded schools and our taxes. Dana clearly saw that if the impact to the schools could be reduced, the development would still broaden the tax base and reduce the share that everyone pays. So rather than shutting the developer down, as many people wanted, she and the board sent them back to revise their plan with the goal of minimizing the impact on the schools. The result was a plan that reduced the number of units and limited sales to a 55-plus demographic, so with more mature adults there will be fewer young children. A win-win.

That’s the kind of thinking and problem solving that I’ve expected from Dana since we served together on the Board of Education. Dana was always the one who took every issue or problem or proposal and turned it over and over until every aspect had been examined and the best course of action found.

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for town supervisor. Early voting is open. Election day is June 22.

Steve Wardwell

Ossining