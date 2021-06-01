Letter to the Editor: Levenberg’s Efforts as Supervisor Have Served Ossining Well

I want to let you know you how much I respect, admire and support Dana Levenberg as she serves all of us as Ossining town supervisor.

Dana is an excellent manager, and I know that because she was my chief of staff for many years and handled and balanced all the issues raised by constituents, developed strategies and programs for our office to engage in, worked so hard on resolving constituent problems and never gave up even when the issues were very difficult to get done. She also organized an intern program for high school and college students, and so much more.

She is so energetic and forward thinking. In the environmental area, Dana is advancing new ideas such as making the Town of Ossining a walkable community, participating with Teatown to start food scrap recycling, bringing renewable energy projects to the town, being a leader in bringing electric charging stations to the train station, and so much more.

She has reached out to obtain grants for the community saving us all tax dollars locally and providing for new services and programs. At one point, I noticed that the town had requested and received more grants than most other communities. Dana is so successful because she has developed a network throughout the county and the state to learn about these grants and knowing to apply for them on our behalf. Writing grants is not easy but Dana is an excellent writer and can do this, and so much more.

You don’t build relationships with other elected officials in other communities or the county or the state overnight. Nor do you build contacts with organizations beyond the town borders quickly. Dana has those contacts and is admired by all for her talents to promote the interests of the town in so many ways, which is good for us as Ossining and Briarcliff residents. As an example of her leadership, she serves as 1st vice president of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association.

Why would we want to replace a person that has served us so well, represented us with knowledge and inspiration and shows her talents and management skills all the time.

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg in the Democratic primary on June 22. Your vote really matters.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef

Ossining