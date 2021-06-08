Letter to the Editor: Levenberg Merits Public Support Because of Record of Accomplishments

Not long ago, a neighbor introduced my wife and me to Dana Levenberg as her friend who serves Ossining. I innocently asked what do you do? My neighbor answered for her. She is the town supervisor. Embarrassed by our ignorance, we resolved to check her out.

We noted that she held the line on tax increases in her six years in office. But any conservative can do that by simply voting no. What really impressed us was her initiatives, which garnered $1.2 million in grants for 13 local projects, ranging from benefiting nutrition for senior citizens, improving utilities for users of our local parks and benefiting all of us with clean energy endeavors. Her work has been rewarded by honors from organizations working to plan for the future as well as those helping our disadvantaged citizens left behind.

We write not to extol her but simply to ask all those voters who, like us, did not know Supervisor Dana Levenberg, to make the effort, before the June 22 Democratic primary, to review the record of what she has already accomplished as a prediction of continued efforts to improve life in our community. We think you will agree that she merits our vote.

Frank Maurovich

Ossining