Letter to the Editor: Levenberg Has Provided Tireless Leadership for Ossining Residents

Dana Levenberg has proven to be an accomplished town supervisor, working tirelessly on behalf of all Ossining residents. Dana not only has the vision to move the community forward with sustainable improvements, she is a trustworthy steward of our financial and physical resources, upon which we can build a future.

One project completed during Dana’s tenure was the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) culvert project at the intersection of routes 9A and 134, in which a culvert and drainage pipe beneath the roadway were replaced to eliminate flooding. This long-planned project was completed more quickly by collaborating with the DOT rather than relying on the Highway Department alone.

Another project that was crucial to our health and safety but easily overlooked or taken for granted was the installation of back-up generators for our sewer pump stations, ensuring the pump stations remain operational during a blackout. Replacement of aging trucks and machines in the Highway Department and the maintenance of guardrails, signage and a wall along Old Albany Post Road increase efficiency for our work crews and enhance safety for motorists. You may not know that the road improvements currently underway on Morningside Drive are funded through grants, as were numerous improvements to the town park facilities for everyone’s comfort and use. An example of building on what we already have for the future is the repurposing of two former underutilized buildings at Cedar Lane Park to house the new Cedar Lane Arts Center.

It takes considerable foresight and skill to bring the appropriate groups together to get the job done and keep taxes down. We need Dana’s experience and knowledge to continue our way to a better Ossining. Please cast your vote for Dana Levenberg in the June 22 primary.

Franco Mesiti

Ossining