Letter to the Editor: Let the Voters Decide Whether Cuomo Deserves a Fourth Term

The governor of New York was not elected to meet or exceed a political party’s moral standard. Andrew Cuomo was elected three times by the people of New York. He did so based on his performance and character.

If we are a democracy then the people should have the final say next year when he runs for a fourth term. If the Democrats control the legislature and want to get rid of him sooner, then they should go on record and impeach him. He should not be forced to resign because he doesn’t meet the party’s “moral standard.”

We are a country of law, not of men or women. Let’s follow the law, not the standards of the Me Too movement, which assumes a person is guilty until proven innocent. That is not the way our system works.

Mario Falisi

White Plains