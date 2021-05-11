Letter to the Editor: Indian Point Would Be the Ideal Location to House a Solar Farm

The Town of Cortlandt had years to prepare for the shutdown of Indian Point and only was able to secure $3.5 million in money for economic stimulus. The town is using money, plus $3.5 million in matching funds for a total of $7 million, to develop land next to Indian Point for a soccer stadium, restaurant and a water park. All are dependent on large groups of people visiting, which would call for more money spent on infrastructure.

The Town of Cortlandt should spend money on a solar farm. Then they could offer lower electrical rates to small business and residents alike. The closing of Indian Point could not come at worse time, with the demand for electricity growing greater every day. I would hate to see this opportunity for the town’s leadership to miss this chance to help all residents and business weather these new challenges.

Chris Vargo

Verplanck