Letter to the Editor: Fossil Fuel Interests Using Scare Tactics to Sink Important State Bill

A recent letter to this newspaper claimed that the Climate and Community Investment Act (S4264A/A6967) is nothing more than a disguise for a gas tax to be levied on our region (“Proposed Carbon Tax Would Be Hardship for New York’s Drivers,” May 25-31). Kudos to the fossil fuel companies and their allies for once again misrepresenting the facts in order to confuse the issue.

What the CCIA will do is charge these companies for the damage they have caused for decades (pollution and severe health impacts on disadvantaged communities, for example) and use that money for positive changes throughout our region. More green jobs supporting New York’s changeover to a 100 percent renewable energy platform and a just transition for our frontline communities.

The claim is that the fossil fuel industry will simply pass these new costs to the end consumers, hence a new tax. However, this is where the old-school fear-mongering tactic occurs. Built into the CCIA Act are provisions to counteract such a move. One-third of the money raised would be used to provide direct assistance to low- and moderate-income families via transit vouchers, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program credits or direct cash benefits. Even if energy companies try to raise costs, the rebate program would ensure the lowest-earning 60 percent of New Yorkers will come out the same or ahead.

The fossil fuel companies just want to protect their profits to the very end. As the reality of climate change impacts our everyday lives, isn’t it time to start working toward a better future for all?

Ira Rosh

Mount Kisco