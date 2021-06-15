Letter to the Editor: Feldman’s Service, Life Experience Makes Her Strong Fit for Supervisor

I write today in support of Town Councilwoman Elizabeth (Liz) Feldman for Ossining town supervisor.

Liz is uniquely qualified to represent all the people of Ossining. As a lifelong resident, having lived in both the unincorporated area of the town and in the Village of Ossining, Liz attended Ossining schools and sent both of her children to the Ossining public schools. This gives Liz a wide and deep understanding of our community and the needs and concerns of our residents and businesses.

She brings a passion, combined with a quiet competency, to her role on the Ossining Town Board, which combined with her wealth of experience as former commodore, managing the membership of the Ossining Boat and Canoe Club (OBCC) and as a leader in the Ossining Flotilla of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will serve her well as town supervisor.

Liz excels at helping to manage and coordinate the diverse group of volunteers at the OBCC, helping to bring opposing groups together for the common goal of saving the historic clubhouse from demolition. The success of this campaign kept the OBCC open and available as one of the most cost-effective venues for on-water recreation on the beautiful Hudson River.

Liz worked full-time while raising two boys as a single parent. Although her job does not come with the protections offered by a union collective bargaining agreement, she supports collective bargaining rights for all workers and fair wages and benefits for town employees, whether represented by a union or not.

I’ve known Liz Feldman for over 20 years. She is a person of great integrity that is always happy to step up to respond to the challenges faced by Ossining residents and businesses with a smile and a “How can I help?”

Liz treats everyone with respect and compassion at work and in interactions with all people in both villages and the unincorporated area, which make up the Town of Ossining.

Help Councilwoman Elizabeth Feldman continue to move Ossining forward as a greener, safer, more inviting, more interesting community. Vote for Elizabeth Feldman for Ossining town supervisor.

Robert R. Daraio,

Former Trustee, Village of Ossining