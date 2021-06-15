Letter to the Editor: Feldman Understands Ossining’s Residents’ Priorities

I fully support Liz Feldman who is completely independent and not part of the same old Westchester political machine.

Many in the political arena try to argue that Liz is not qualified. I disagree. To my knowledge Dana had no supervisor experience when she took the helm. An important fact to remember is that Liz grew up and lives in Ossining and has six years of experience on our Town Board delving into all the communities’ important matters. She has shown a strong interest of actually listening and advocating for those of us who are neighbors and nonprofit-driven outside businesses.

I am not a political person; however, you may have seen my earlier correspondence opposing key zoning changes in our town supported by some of our existing politicians that would allow disinterested developers to exploit the remaining large open spaces within our towns purely for profit. The long-lasting impact to our community, saddled with leadership by those who do not fully understand why we have all chosen to live here, can be devastating.

Wiping out our beautiful natural environment for the sake of higher density housing, with all its implications on schools, roads, municipal services, extension of waterlines under Teatown or destroying old growth forests for solar arms, etc., needs to be championed in opposition by an insider who grew up and still lives in our community.

Liz Feldman actually hears the voices and makes good decisions on behalf of the people in our towns and not the politicians and developers who have less of a stake in OUR future.

Howard Jay Fleischer

Co-Founder Concerned Citizens of Ossining