Letter to the Editor: Facing a Critical Blood Shortage, Donors Are Desperately Needed

Just an hour of your time this summer can truly help save a life.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the Red Cross needs the help of individuals like you today and in the days ahead, as the blood supply has fallen to critical levels.

Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S., used to help treat kids battling cancer, accident victims being rushed to emergency rooms, individuals experiencing extreme sickle cell disease pain and people with complicated childbirths.

Patients need the help of the American people. Please schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

On behalf of the Red Cross, thank you to all blood and platelet donors who volunteer to give the gift of life to patients across the country.

Stephanie Dunn Ashley

CEO, American Red Cross Metro New York North Chapter