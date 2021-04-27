Letter to the Editor: Crossling Has Done an Exemplary Job on the Ossining Board of Education

I am writing to express my support for Katherin Crossling for re-election to the Ossining Board of Education. I am an Ossining School District resident with three children. I am also a frontline health care worker.

Katherin was elected to the Ossining school board in 2018. During her first term on the board, I watched her consistently contribute to important issues in a thoughtful, respectful and meaningful way. She relies on her analytical training and background as an attorney to navigate challenging issues. She is not afraid to ask tough questions or voice her concerns. Her driving force is the well-being of families and children in our community and ensuring that all viewpoints are heard.

When faced with the challenges of navigating the district through a global pandemic she became a true leader on the board. She passionately advocated for robust live virtual instruction for our students. She helped ensure compliance with complex state Education Department, Department of Health and CDC guidelines. She deftly reviewed budgeting and expenditures. She helped to ensure all students had access to appropriate technology. She was sensitive to the concerns of our teachers, administration and staff. She was fully engaged in every aspect of managing the reopening of our schools and worked tirelessly to ensure the needs of families were met in both an in-person and virtual environment. She also sought wraparound services to families in need were a priority and not an afterthought.

Stability on the board, as we see this pandemic through to the end, is critical to the success of our families, children and community.

Trustee Crossling is a true asset to the Ossining Board of Education and she has my vote in next month’s election.

Kelly Milano

Briarcliff Manor and Ossining School District resident