Letter to the Editor: Check the Record: Levenberg is the Best Choice for Ossining

On June 22, I’ll be casting my vote in the Democratic primary to re-elect Dana Levenberg as supervisor for the Town of Ossining.

As someone who has invested so much of my time volunteering to help move this community toward environmental sustainability, I am keenly aware of the support needed to bolster efforts from local government. Supervisor Levenberg has done an outstanding job of creating, shepherding and supporting important initiatives to propel us into an eco-conscious mindset. She has demonstrated her commitment to our community in environmentally forward-thinking ways. And she shows up and helps with programs because she knows how important they are – she walks the walk.

Some of the critical efforts spearheaded by Supervisor Levenberg are the development of a new Comprehensive Plan with sustainability elements; local legislation to support solar panel and battery energy storage installation; Community Choice Aggregation so that residents can participate in 100 percent renewable energy options; LED streetlight replacement; energy benchmarking for municipal buildings; addition of electric vehicles to the town fleet; and the EnergySmart HOMES program through Sustainable Westchester.

One of the many endorsements Levenberg received in past elections is from the New York League of Conservation Voters for her work. The Town of Ossining is emerging as a leader for green initiatives and has been recognized for these efforts – the continuation of Tree City USA designation for completed tree inventories, Sierra Club recognition for 100 percent green Community Choice Aggregation, inclusion as a Clean Air New York community partner and awarding of protections for the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Unique Area adjacent to the Croton River.

It’s important to remember that there is no candidate that will get everything right. You can disagree with certain positions or actions taken by an elected official, but still be confident in their leadership skills. My decision is not about who I like better. My vote goes to the only candidate who has business, municipal and organizational management experience. The person who can best manage a $15 million municipal budget, teams of people and multiple projects while maintaining the municipal, intra-municipal and county relationships needed to make magical things happen. Supervisor Levenberg is the best candidate for Ossining.

Suzie Ross

Co-founder, Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series

Executive Board, Ossining100

Executive Committee, The Climate Reality Project, Westchester Chapter

Chairperson, Green Ossining