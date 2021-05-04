Letter to the Editor: Bedford Schools Has Made Impressive Strides in Multiple Areas

It has been my privilege to serve on the Bedford Central School District (BCSD) Board of Education since 2018 and I am now running for re-election. I am proud of what has been achieved in my first three years and I am excited for our district’s future.

I am particularly proud of how we have navigated COVID-19. We were ahead of the curve in connecting students with Chromebooks and offering in-person instruction since the beginning of this school year. I have supported the investments necessary to keep our students and faculty safe and connected, and I was thrilled to see so many students have the recent opportunity to return to full in-person instruction.

BCSD will continue expanding on its tradition of excellence if we focus on:

A safe, purposeful recovery from COVID-19;

A challenging and enriching school experience for all;

A commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity;

Effective communication; and

Fiscal responsibility.

Since I joined the board, the district has continued its strategic growth while improving its fiscal health. We have consistently adopted responsible budgets. In 2019 and 2020, New York’s comptroller determined that BCSD had no fiscal stress for the first time in many years.

I am also proud of the contributions I’ve made to further the district’s work toward true inclusion, as well as its anti-racism initiatives. A steadfast commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity will help ensure that all students and staff have the opportunity to thrive.

During my first term, I have listened attentively to community members, BCSD employees and partners and my board colleagues in order to make informed decisions. If re-elected, I will remain committed to thoughtful leadership. I would be honored to represent our community for another term.

Michael Bauscher

Member, Bedford Central School District Board of Education