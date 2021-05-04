Letter to the Editor: Bedford School Candidate Would Represent All Constituencies in District

I am running for the Bedford Central School District (BCSD) Board of Education for my daughter and all other young girls and women, especially those of color, so that they know they too can be leaders in their own communities.

I serve on numerous local boards, committees and commissions where I often find myself being the only person of color at the table. I now see a district striving to better serve our broad, diverse community and I will do everything possible to support that effort.

BCSD residents who recently moved here from New York City repeatedly tell me that they were attracted by our diversity and the opportunity to learn a second language. Our greatest strength is our diversity, and by effectively communicating this to current and potential residents, we can combat the trend of declining enrollment happening all over Westchester.

I have 13 years of mission-driven nonprofit experience in communications, operations and fundraising with a proven track record of success in organizational growth, engaging diverse audiences, building brand identity and fostering long-term partnerships, all while making data-driven decisions. I’ve successfully managed tight budgets and have a deep belief in public accountability and transparency.

I encourage people both with and without children in the public schools to share their priorities with me because I am only one person with a limited perspective, and while I am in a seat on the Board of Education, I represent you. Parents with young children, parents with high schoolers, empty-nesters, senior citizens, private school families – you are all taxpayers, all affected by the quality of our public schools through your property values and an educated populace. We are all in this together. If elected, I will have a fiduciary responsibility to the district and I will uphold it.

I humbly ask for your vote for on May 18.

Namasha Schelling

Pound Ridge