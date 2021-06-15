Letter to the Editor: Agudelo Lacks the Leadership and Skills to Represent Peekskill

At the recent Peekskill primary debate, my colleague, Vanessa Agudelo, spewed falsehoods about the council. I can no longer quietly sit by without responding to her false accusations.

I was taught at a young age that your integrity is one of the most important attributes a person can have, especially a person in a leadership position. Ms. Agudelo states that the council does not listen to her, we do not pass legislation that she brings forth in a timely matter and that we shut the door on the public. She claims she is the only person on the council that represents the public interest. These are all falsehoods. What she does not state is that she claims to be the unheard or a victim if you do not agree with her position or idea.

Ms. Agudelo lacks the skills that an elected official should have in order to speak to people even if they have different opinions and she needs to learn how to build consensus. The art of compromise is a skill that is required when you work in a group, and sometimes you may not get your way. These are skills that we are taught at a very young age. We are also taught that you are not always going to get what you want. Throwing a temper tantrum or blaming others like your colleagues or committee members will not move the needle in your favor.

At the debate, it was obvious yet again that Ms. Agudelo never reflects upon herself because it is always everyone else’s fault. This is not the kind of leader we need in Peekskill.

We need a leader who can bring people together even if we all do not think the same way. A leader who does not make you feel less of a person if you happen to respectfully disagree with some ideas. A leader who can build consensus with their fellow colleagues and can work across the table with people that have different opinions.

A leader does not have to steamroll their ideas but can respectfully talk to people and sometimes agree to disagree. We do not have to all think alike and agree all the time but we do need leaders with integrity, honesty and skills to work with all the people.

This is why I am supporting Vivian McKenzie for mayor and Rob Scott, Ramon Fernandez and Dwight Douglas for council. Integrity is what Peekskill needs and these candidates have it!

Councilwoman Patricia Riley,

Peekskill