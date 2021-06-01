Letter to the Editor: Advocacy for Small Businesses, Environment Sets Levenberg Apart

I am writing in support of re-electing Dana Levenberg for Ossining town supervisor. Her years of hard work and dedication have shown me that she is the right person for the position. Dana truly cares about Ossining and the people who live and work here. She has always been a supporter of small businesses even before the pandemic. Her advocacy for the environment and equity as well as her leadership during the pandemic prove she is the person to lead Ossining out of this crisis.

I have lived in Ossining-Briarcliff for over 30 years. I am a grandma to an Ossining High School graduate and senior. Over the years the impacts of severe weather have made me really look at environmental issues. Led by Dana, Ossining has been at the forefront in sustainability. Under her leadership Ossining installed electric car charging stations, started food scrap collections and so many other wonderful programs. We are working toward a more sustainable Ossining for my grandchildren.

I have known Dana for several years. I first met her at the Ossining Matters 5K Run/Walk. We hit it off immediately and have stayed in touch ever since. She supports the efforts of nonprofits and attends more community events than should be possible for one person.

Dana is the right person for the job now and for the future. I strongly endorse Dana Levenberg for Ossining town supervisor.

Patricia Gonsalves

Briarcliff Manor