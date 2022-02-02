Legislator Albano Second Hopeful for Putnam County Executive

Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano recently became the second candidate to announce his intentions to run for county executive in November.

Albano, who has served on the Putnam County Legislature for 12 years, launched his campaign two weeks ago at the Putnam House in Mahopac in front of more than 100 supporters.

“I am proud to announce that I am running for Putnam County Executive,” Albano said. “As a legislator, I have always based my decisions on common sense, an approach that is sorely missing in both Washington and Albany. The taxpayer comes first, as far as I am concerned, and our county government has taken actions that resulted in our property tax rate being one of the lowest in New York State. We have made seniors and veterans our top priority. I guarantee you that this will not change under my leadership.”

A self-employed business owner, Albano has lived in Putnam for more than 50 years and has five children with his wife of 45 years, Anita.

“There are so many great things happening now in Putnam and, as your next county executive, I will do what it takes to keep our county the best place to live in all New York State,” Albano said.

“During my years of service, we have lowered the county debt by $30 million,” he said. “We paid off inherited pension debt of $8 million and eliminated all short-term debt. This is how a fiscally responsible government should operate. Managing a county with a $170 million budget must be done by someone with years of experience. We did all this while managing the pandemic and its economic fallout as well as crippling weather events. This is not a job that you learn as you go.”

Albano is the second Republican who has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who has been in office since 2011 and is term limited.

Odell expressed her support for Albano.

“Carl Albano has served admirably on the Legislature for more than a decade,” Odell said. “He runs a small business right here in Mahopac and he has all the skills necessary to bring Putnam County forward as its next county executive.”

The first hurdle for Albano will likely be a GOP primary against State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, who was the first candidate to express his desire to run for Putnam’s top seat last November.

Byrne is scheduled to hold a kickoff event Feb. 5 and recently boasted about the financial support his campaign has received.

“Our $118,564 campaign war chest is the largest on record since at least 2006, with zero debt and no liabilities, making every dollar available for the 2022 general election—and for any primary challenge,” Byrne stated. “This is thanks to the tremendous financial support of so many people. I’m immensely grateful, fully prepared, and all-in to bring a new generation of leadership to Putnam County.”