Legends of the Fall

The champs celebrate. – Photo by Lisa McBride

Game On 13’s 14u Lady Fury softball team defeated the Scarsdale Raiders 15-5 on Sunday afternoon in the championship game at Supply Field in Scarsdale to win the team’s final weekend-long fall ball tournament of the season.

 
Top row, left to right: Coach Rob Cirillo, Becca Friedman, Olivia Polsky, Elana Olson, Andy Hegarty, Daniela Moccia, Carly McBride, Maddie Medico, Katherine Papa and Coach Cassidy Wooten. Bottom row, left to right: Maeve Padley, Kayla Wels, Montana Peppard, Lucy Black, Samantha Vedovato, Maddie Stone and Haley Albano.
