League of Women Voters Cancels Lawler-Jones Forum in Ossining

A candidates’ forum that was to be moderated by the League of Women Voters between 17th District Congressman Mike Lawler (R-Pearl River) and Democratic challenger Mondaire Jones has been canceled, the organization announced last week.

A statement was released by the League last Wednesday confirming that the proposed forum scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21 at the Ossining Public Library has been called off because Lawler “would not commit to any date.” The League stated that Jones was available for the forum on that date.

“This is a lost opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates in person and to address their own questions to them,” stated Westchester County League President Kathy Meany. “We strive to run forums in a respectful, non-partisan environment that encourages civil discourse and allows candidates to communicate with the people they are seeking to represent. It is a disappointment that there will be no such in-person opportunity for voters residing in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties.”

Messages left for Meany by The Examiner were not returned.

Once both candidates could not make the event, the League, consistent with its longstanding policy against one-candidate forums, was forced to cancel.

The Lawler campaign disputed the League’s characterization of how the forum was canceled but declined to comment further. It noted that there are three televised debates on the schedule in just over a two-week span between Oct. 16 and Nov. 1.

Additionally, there is a tentatively scheduled debate at the New City Jewish Center on Sunday, Oct. 27. However, it had put out a statement late last month advertising the televised debates.

Late last week the Lawler campaign posted a statement on its Instagram account confirming that the three televised debates and one additional forum will be held. Lawler and former congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who he defeated two years ago, did not have any forums.

“Thanks to these debates, voters will have ample opportunity to hear directly from Mondaire Jones and me on our positions on the issues,” the campaign post stated. “I look forward to highlighting my bipartisan wins for the 17th Congressional District.”

A spokesperson for the Jones campaign confirmed the Democratic challenger has agreed to the three televised debates – Wednesday, Oct. 16 on News12, Wednesday, Oct. 23 on WCBS-TV Channel 2 and Friday, Nov. 1 on Pix11.

The Jones campaign was hopeful that it would make the forum at the New City Jewish Center in Rockland County.

The race is one of the marquee congressional matchups in the U.S. in the current election cycle. Millions of dollars from both major parties are pouring into the race as Republicans look to maintain their slim House of Representatives majority and Democrats see an opportunity to win back the handful of seats needed to put them back in control.

Lawler surprised Maloney, a five-term incumbent in 2022 in a newly-configured district following controversy over the congressional lines. Meanwhile, Jones, who won the 17th Congressional District seat in 2020, was also affected by redistricting. He decided against challenging Maloney or Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the 16th Congressional District in a primary two years ago. Instead, Jones ran unsuccessfully in a Democratic primary as part of a crowded field for a congressional seat in New York City.