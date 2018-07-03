Lawsuit vs. Big Pharma Persists

A massive lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that Putnam County is a part of moved forward last month when a state supreme court judge denied several motions to dismiss the legal action.

Putnam is one of dozens of counties in New York that have joined a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and distributors. The lawsuit alleges deceptive marketing practices that tried to downplay the risk of drug addiction, which led to the drug crisis across the state. On June 19, state Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo denied multiple Motions to Dismiss filed by the defendants in the case.

“It is at least arguable that the manufacturing defendants were in a position to anticipate or prevent the claimed injuries,” Garguilo wrote in a 36-page ruling. “It does not seem unfair, therefore, to hold them potentially accountable.”

According to a Bloomberg article, Paul Hanley, a New York-based attorney representing the counties, said the refusal to dismiss only applied to opioid makers and not the distributers. Garguilo will issue a separate decision on drug distributors’ requests at a later date, according to the article.

In a press release, county and state officials were happy to see the legal case move ahead.