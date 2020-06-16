Lawrence Lombardi

Lawrence Emil Lombardi (Larry), CPA, died peacefully at his home in Briarcliff Manor on June 7. He was with his family, including his wife and best friend of 64 years, Patricia (Munnelly) Lombardi.

He was born in Mount Vernon in 1940 and graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School. He went to College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. and received his MBA from Columbia Business School. In 1962, he married Pat, his high school sweetheart. After working for Peat Marwick Mitchell, he launched his own certified public accounting firm in 1968, which he guided for almost half a century. To Larry, clients were family.

Lombardi had many passions but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his four children and seven grandchildren. He loved coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Briarcliff Manor, and attending his grandchildren’s baseball, softball, basketball and lacrosse games all around the state.

He is survived by his children, Michael, of Pound Ridge, Lisa of Larchmont, Caryn of New York City (who also attended Holy Cross) and Cathy of Carrollton, Va.; his grandchildren, Allison, Christie, Jillian, Tara and Michael Lombardi and Henry and Gus Bova; his daughter-in-law, Mary (Kennedy) Lombardi, of Pound Ridge; his sons-in-law, Dan Bova of Larchmont and Jay Hollingsworth of Carrollton, Va.; his brother, Ed and sister-in-law Rosalie; and his sister-in-law Marian. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Louise (Iorio) Lombardi, and his brother, Paul.

Anyone who knew Larry saw he had the brain of a mathematician and the heart of an artist. He had a passion for photography, capturing action shots at sporting events and the natural beauty he observed around the world. He was known for photographing each wedding he was invited to and lovingly creating a beautiful album for the couple.

He also adored landscape design and specimen trees, and he designed his own home and gardens. An enthusiastic musician, he played clarinet and saxophone in his high school and college marching and dance bands, and he continued to pick up his sax throughout his life. He also loved listening to jazz and country music.

Larry had a gift for living in the present moment, savoring delicious food and fine wine and sharing fascinating stories. He loved to treat the people he loved to home-cooked meals, from crab-stuffed lobster to artfully-arranged antipasto spreads. An avid traveler, he liked to be on the go – whether he was driving across several states after working all day to catch a Holy Cross basketball game or traveling around the U.S. and abroad with Pat and their friends and relatives.

Larry immersed himself in the local culture when he traveled, taking unique photographs, exploring off-the-beaten-path restaurants – he was known for being able to find at least one authentic Italian restaurant everywhere he vacationed – and trying to speak the language wherever he went. The last trip he took before he suffered a stroke in 2015 was a vacation to Tuscany with his family to fulfill his bucket-list dream to introduce his grandchildren to a country he loved.

Due to social distancing restrictions, a celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a small donation to Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, the Holy Cross men’s basketball program or Hospice Care in Westchester and Putnam.