Latimer Wins Seat in Congress With Landslide Victory

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer was swept into Congress on Election Day with a landslide victory over Republican Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser.

The 70-year-old Democrat received 70% of the votes cast (186,555) to earn the right to represent the 16th Congressional District—an expected outcome following his June primary win over incumbent Jamaal Bowman.

Latimer celebrated his victory with supporters at The Coliseum in White Plains where he spoke about restoring confidence to residents in their elected officials.

“Tonight marks a turning point in American history. Extreme views on both sides is all anyone hears and people are upset enough to want to do away with democracy,” he said. “My mission in Washington will be to move past the extreme rhetoric and work to produce real results.”

Latimer has served as county executive for the last seven years. His political career includes terms on the county Board of Legislators and the State Assembly and Senate.

“Seven years ago, I was in this room freshly elected as county executive. I said we had to deliver on the promises of the campaign,” Latimer said. “We proved that we were serious about this. That is what our challenge is in Washington D.C. right now. We have to prove that we can address the issues we face as a society.”

Once Latimer departs for Washington, it is anticipated Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins will be appointed as his successor.

Flisser, who received 79,536 votes. is a former mayor of Scarsdale who practices medicine in Bronxville.