Latimer Touts Westchester’s Progress, Unity

County Executive George Latimer characterized Westchester as a diverse, growing, safe and attractive destination for people to raise their families in his fifth State of the County address Thursday evening in White Plains.

In a more than hour-long address in the Board of Legislators’ chambers that was interspersed with a handful of short videos, Latimer reviewed many of the achievements of his first term in office while mentioning a few upcoming and ongoing initiatives that will be addressed this year.

He stressed that despite differences in…

This post is an excerpt of our coverage, available in full in our Examiner+ newsmagazine-style newsletter. Try Examiner+ free for 30 days with our limited-time offer: https://www.examiner-plus.com/ExaminerFree30