Latimer Signs Law to Help Support Veteran-Owned Businesses

County Executive George Latimer signed into law a measure that will ensure businesses owned by service-disabled veterans are considered for future county contracts.

The bill stipulates that service disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB) will receive at least 6 percent of the county’s future contracts. The legislation requires all county departments and offices to encourage certified SDVOBs to participate in the contracting process.

Latimer said the newly enacted law is an important step to help disabled veterans’ businesses in Westchester thrive.

“This is one of the most important things we can do to help disabled veterans make the transition to civilian life and private life from a business standpoint,” Latimer said during the signing at the American Legion Post 1097 in Armonk last Thursday. “We believe this type of outreach will really help us get a much higher percentage of veteran-owned businesses to participate in the economic strength of this county.”

The county Office of Veteran Affairs will be required to submit an annual report by June 1 verifying that the county is complying with the law. Currently, there are roughly 15 certified SDVOBs operating in Westchester in a wide variety of industries, from construction to information technology.

The legislation, introduced by Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant), received support by all 15 county legislators who voted on the bill last month.

“Even though this is a small population of Westchester County for our veterans, I feel this is an important population,” Cunzio said. “This is the least we can do to thank those that served our country and have given their time to protect us and to make sure that the county and this country are what it is today.”

Minority Leader John Testa (R-Peekskill) added that supporting the legislation was a no-brainer. Testa said a debt of gratitude should be paid to the 40,000 veterans living in Westchester and that the law would be a step in the right direction.

Ron Tocci, director of the county’s Veteran’s Service Agency, said the statute would make the public more aware of the highly skilled and trained former servicemen within Westchester who deserve an opportunity.

“What this will do for companies like mine is allow us to gain a strong foothold in the construction industry, as well as other industries Westchester County is going to bid out,” said William Segel, a combat veteran and owner and president of Segel & Co. in White Plains. “This not only helps us (business owners) but it helps our big community of veterans not only in Westchester County but in New York State. We’re excited to bring value to contracts all across the county.”