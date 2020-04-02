Latimer Proposes Postponing County Tax Payments Until July 15

County Executive George Latimer has proposed legislation to ease the financial burden caused by COVID-19 that would amend Westchester’s tax law and authorize towns to waive penalties on county taxes until July 15.

The provision would be based on a hardship determination presented to the town and does not cover town taxes. This would allow an additional 76 days for property owners to pay county their taxes beyond the current Apr. 30 deadline.

“This deferment of taxes for two months is a way to buy some time for the residents here to keep themselves afloat until this pandemic passes,” Latimer said. “I want them to be focused on staying healthy, keeping a roof over their head and food on the table – the rest can wait.”

Under Latimer’s proposal, the hardship must be caused by the public emergency relating to COVID-19. Penalties under this provision could be waived for that 76-day period. If taxes are not paid by July 15, the 5 percent penalty would begin.

A group of town officials will help develop the criteria to qualify for the hardship determination and maintain a list of taxpayers within their jurisdiction who qualify. Hardship determinations can be based upon objective criteria related to the COVID-19 pandemic such as loss of employment, illness, closure of a business or other loss of income or revenue.

The July 15 date would coincide with the extended deadline to file New York State and federal income taxes.