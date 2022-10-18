Latimer Proposes $662M Budget for Capital Projects in 2023

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer last week presented a $662.5 million capital budget for 2023 that stresses protection of the environment, investment in infrastructure and additional commitments to affordable housing.

Unveiled last Thursday at the County Office Building in White Plains, Latimer said next year’s capital plan addresses issues that the county and its residents depend on, including key infrastructure and transportation.

“I made a promise to the people of this county years ago, that I would invest in our infrastructure, take care of our people, help the environment, raise the county’s bond rating and cut taxes responsibly,” Latimer said. “We have done all of this and more.”

There would be $198.5 million earmarked by the administration to continue upgrades at the county’s seven wastewater treatment facilities to ensure the wastewater being discharged into the Hudson River and Long Island Sound is at it highest possible quality, Latimer said.

Another $125 million is proposed for environmental conservation and flood mitigation efforts. The largest chunk of that money is $95 million to continue to convert the county’s Bee-Line bus fleet to hybrid or electric vehicles.

There would also be money to aggressively install electric vehicle charging stations at county and municipal properties, including a $5 million grant program that would allow local governments to bid for money to help install the charging stations in their communities.

Another $12 million would be set aside for flood mitigation efforts, particularly in flood-prone areas, Latimer said.

Latimer has pledged to increase the county’s share toward affordable and workforce housing from the current year’s $50 million to $90 million. Of that amount, $40 million would be used toward land acquisition and infrastructure improvements to entice developers to build affordable units while the balance would be combined with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Westchester had received to encourage the development of workforce units.

“While we spend that money in the short-term to make sure that these housing projects happen, the benefit extends for 20 and 30 years, all beyond the lifetime of this administration and my lifetime on the planet,” Latimer said.

Just over $40 million would be set aside for improvements to parks facilities with the majority of that money ($28 million) being put into Playland for the amusement park and Ice Casino upgrades. The remainder would be for work at Hilltop Hanover Farm ($7 million) in Yorktown and $3.3 million toward Cranberry Lake Preserve in North White Plains.

The final major piece would be a $50 commitment to repair roads and bridges, including improvements to Central Park Avenue, the Austin Avenue Bridge over I-87 in Yonkers and repaving portions of the Bronx River Parkway.

Latimer handed off the proposed capital plan to Board of Legislators Chair Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) for county lawmakers to review. Borgia said many of the items included on the list helps the county catch up with much-needed maintenance.

“Especially during the COVID years, we know how significant those things are to people’s enjoyment of living in Westchester County,” Borgia said.

The administration’s proposed 2023 operating budget is expected to be released in about three weeks, Latimer said. The county will hold two public input sessions on next year’s spending plan starting this Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Field Library, located at 4 Nelson Ave. in Peekskill, at 6 p.m. and at the Pelham Town House, located at 20 Fifth Ave. in Pelham, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.