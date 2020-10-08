Latimer Postpones State of the County Address After COVID-19 Exposure

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has postponed Thursday’s State of the County address after being exposed to COVID-19.

Latimer, who was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, is awaiting his results before re-scheduling his annual address. Officials said County Legislator David Tubiolo tested positive for the virus after attending the Virtual Italian Heritage Raising Event at the County Office Building in White Plains on Oct 1.

Tubiolo is doing well and has been isolating since learning of his positive result on Wednesday, officials said, adding that he is working with the Westchester County Department of Health and contact tracers to identify those he has been in contact with. Tubiolo tested for the virus on Saturday.

Currently, Latimer said he feels fine and hasn’t shown symptoms of COVID-19. However, if he tests positive for the virus Latimer said he will enter isolation for 14 days, as required by the CDC and health professionals.

“Unlike what we have seen out of officials in Washington, D.C., here in Westchester we believe in science, we believe in medicine and we believe in trusting their years of experience-based guidance,” Latimer said. “While it is disappointing, it is the safe and prudent move to postpone this speech.”

Along with Latimer, the event also saw Legislators Ben Boykin, Catherine Parker and Catherine Borgia in attendance. Additionally, District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, state Sen. Shelley Mayer, Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni, and Director of Consumer Protections Jim Maisano attended the half-hour event where everyone appeared to be wearing face masks.

Members of the county’s Planning Department, veteran affairs committee and those representing various Italian organizations were also in attendance.

“There was a particular public event last week in which a number of individuals may have been exposed, so the potential exposure is a fairly large circle,” Latimer said. “So we’ll see if this comes to pass.”

The Board of Legislators offices will be closed for deep cleaning, officials said, noting that Tubiolo was last in the office on Oct. 1. All legislators and staff who were in contact with Tubiolo are being tested and the board is working the Department of Health to ensure that the appropriate protocols are followed for the health and safety of legislators, staff and the public, officials said.

The Department of Health is advising anyone who attended the Virtual Italian Heritage Flag Raising Event at the County Office Building last week to contact their doctor or the Health Department to discuss testing.

No date was announced for the rescheduled State of the County address. It had originally been postponed from April because of COVID-19.