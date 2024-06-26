Latimer Easily Defeats Bowman in 16th Congressional District Primary

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer defeated incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the 16th Congressional District primary Tuesday night and will be heavily favored to head to Washington next year.

With 88 percent of the vote tallied, Latimer had 44,371 votes to Bowman’s 31,555.

Latimer, who declared victory a little more than a half-hour after the polls closed at 9 p.m., told the crowd at his White Plains headquarters that he felt he had strong support among the district’s Democrats.

“Tonight we turn a page and we say that we believe in inclusion of everybody,” Latimer said. “That you are included no matter what your demographic is. It doesn’t matter your age, the color of your skin, your religion, sexual identity, whether you’re a Met fan or a Yankee fan, our inclusiveness in Westchester County is how we have governed.”

Joining Latimer were 200 about people including members of the Local 3 IBEW union and the carpenters’ union.

Declaring her own primary victory was Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky (D-Dobbs Ferry) who defeated her opponent, former assemblyman Thomas Abinanti in the 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary. She ousted Abinanti in a primary challenge two years ago.

An assortment of Democrats stood with Latimer during his remarks, including former governor David Paterson, state Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro), Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Board of Legislators Chair Vedat Gashi (D-Yorktown) and state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers).

The highly contentious race was closely watched around the nation and beyond because it was emblematic of the split in the Democratic Party over the Israel-Gaza war. Latimer had the backing of local Jewish leaders who were highly critical of Bowman. The congressman had frequently accused Israel of genocide.

Supporting Latimer was the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which donated at least $15 million to his campaign.

“If I win in November and go to Washington, D.C., we are one of 435,” Latimer told the enthusiastic crowd. “But we’re not the only one. There are good men and women in Washington who feel the same way we do and we have to find each other, link with each other, we have to look at the arguments of the far right and the far left.”

Latimer spoke about working with willing Republican colleagues across the aisle to get results.

“We want to have the growth so there will be jobs and opportunities for everybody,” he said. “This form of government that we have here in the United States is the best hope that we have for the greatest number of people to have the greatest possible future.”

Bowman, who was at his Yonkers headquarters, referred to Latimer as “a Republican-backed opponent” whose campaign sent out an avalanche of attack mailers and ads that painted the incumbent with lies.

“This movement has always been about justice,” Bowman said. “It has always been about humanity. It has always been about equality. And it always has been about our collective liberation. Always, always, always. And it always will be. We all are here because we all believe in our responsibility and our opportunity to build a better world.”

Latimer will face Republican Dr. Miriam Flisser in the general election. Flisser was handily defeated by Bowman in 2022 in the heavily Democratic district that includes the north Bronx and the southern half of Westchester.

Shimsky Wins Easily

In the 92nd Assembly District, Shimsky collected 8,942 votes while Abinanti picked up 6,001.

Shimsky, who joined Latimer at his campaign headquarters, thanked numerous supporters and friends for helping her turn back the challenge.

“I’m so happy that my friends and neighbors are returning me as the Democratic nominee for the Assembly,” said Shimsky, who is completing her first term. “From protecting reproductive freedoms to protecting democracy, investing in our infrastructure, protecting our environment, fighting climate change, keeping our communities safe from violence, we are working for the people of this state and we need to build on this work.”

Abinanti had launched a campaign in large part because he believed Shimsky failed to adequately protect the Town of Greenburgh against a potential move by the wealthy enclave of Edgemont to incorporate and become a village. He also has been a fierce advocate for the disability community.

The district includes the Town of Mount Pleasant, most of Greenburgh and a small portion of northwest Yonkers.