As active coronavirus cases continue to decline in Westchester County, County Executive George Latimer issued concern that a mini spike could arise depending on how residents handled their Super Bowl celebrations.

Coronavirus cases in Westchester increased by 537 on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 98,445 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 8,416 active cases, a decrease of 1,862 over last week.

“We expect sometime in the next week or maybe in a few days we will break the 100,000 mark of total people that have tested positive for coronavirus,” Latimer said. “If you consider that our population is a million people in Westchester County, that would represent 10 percent of the residents at some point in time have tested positive for COVID.”

The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.56 percent, with 9,660 tests administered Saturday. Overall, more than 1.86 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported five more deaths on Monday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,976. Over the last week there have been 59 virus deaths, with 301 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Saturday, there are 491 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 10 percent decrease from two weeks ago, Latimer said.

“We’re hopeful that this slight downward trend will continue. We will see what the aftermath of Super Bowl Sunday is,” Latimer said. “We hope that people used common sense in their gatherings, but we’ll see if there is a spike that follows and if it reverses this downward trend.”

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,625, with 33 additional positive cases recorded on Monday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.10 percent, with 805 tests administered on Saturday.

Putnam currently has 621 active cases, a decrease of 316 over last week.

There have been 82 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam County since March, state data shows. One person died from the virus last week, with 15 fatalities in 2021.

Statewide there were 8,448 new positive cases on Monday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 4.28 percent.

There were 114 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 36,339.

Statewide hospitalizations stood at 7,716, an increase of 67 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,479,220 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,874,975 first doses and administered 87 percent of those or 1,627,191. Seventy-six percent of first and second doses have been administered.

Overall, the state has administered over 2,136,209 vaccine doses since December.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 38,668 vaccines to eligible residents, with 31,453 individuals inoculated since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department has immunized 6,344 people and 560 people have been inoculated at Westchester Community College.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Monday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.