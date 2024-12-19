Latimer Calls on President Biden to Address Public Over Drone Activity

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer appealed to President Joe Biden this week urging his administration to increase efforts to identify the source of the drones that have filled Hudson Valley skies to quell growing public fears.

In a letter sent to the White House on Monday and released to the public on Wednesday, Latimer said residents are desperate for answers, worrying that the government is unable to identify the drones, leading to deep concerns about traveling as the holidays approach.

Latimer said the public had a right to be told whatever information is available, and to have confidence that if there isn’t an explanation currently that government officials are investigating.

“With an absence of answers, our residents are vulnerable to insidious conspiracy theories or solutions peddled by fringe ideologues,” Latimer explained in the one-page letter to the President. “I believe, as I know you do, that it is our government’s responsibility to inform its people, and to protect them from those who would mislead them – intentionally or otherwise.”

Latimer also informed Biden that he supports U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s proposal to deploy drone detection technology in hopes of alleviating fear as quickly as possible.

Drones have been spotted throughout the lower Hudson Valley, over northern New Jersey and in many other locations across the U.S. Last Friday evening, the drone activity was so heavy near Stewart International Airport in Orange County that its runways had to be closed for about an hour.

In response to that incident, Gov. Kathy Hochul called on the Biden administration to step in, saying that “this has gone too far.”

In a statement last weekend, Hochul said she had directed the state Intelligence Center to investigate drone sightings and coordinate with federal law enforcement to address the issue. She urged Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act.

“This bill would reform legal authorities to counter-UAS and strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones, and would extend counter-UAS activities to select state and local law enforcement agencies,” Hochul’s statement read in part.

Latimer said Wednesday that he recently saw two drones hovering overhead near his house in Rye. It was difficult to make out what the objects looked at, but it was disconcerting.

“I couldn’t judge the overall size of it by looking up from where I was standing,” Latimer said. “I saw lights and a hovering about that drones do. There were a couple of them.”

The county executive, who will be sworn into the next Congress on Jan. 3 in Washington representing the 16th Congressional District, said he has spoken with Westchester County Airport’s Executive Director of Aviation April Gasparri who told him that the drone activity in the region has not affected flights at the airport.