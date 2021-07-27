Latimer Appoints Two New Members to Westchester County Boards

Westchester County Executive George Latimer recently appointed two new members to some of the county’s advisory boards.

Former County Legislator Marty Rogowsky was named to the Parks Board, while Jerry Ruderman was appointed to the Ethics Board.

“Marty and Jerry are two influential leaders in Westchester County and I am honored to have their talents joining our advisory boards,” Latimer said. “Westchester is a diverse county with residents from all different walks of life comprising it. Like we have with all of our advisory boards, adding input from different points of view results in more equitable decision making.”

Rogowsky’s career in public service includes work in Washington D.C. as Chief of Staff to Congressman Richard Ottinger, six years at the U.S. Department of Energy under Presidents Carter and Reagan and 13 years as a county legislator, including four years as the Majority Leader. Rogowsky has spent 35 years in the Real Estate Management field and is married with two children.

“I am grateful for the confidence that County Executive Latimer has placed in me to continue my public service as a volunteer member of his Administration,” Rogowsky stated. “I look forward to working with the other Board members to assist the County Executive in any way that I can.”

Ruderman’s career in Westchester spans over 40 years. For 20 years he was the managing partner at Wilson Elser, Westchester’s largest law firm. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Cornell University, is chairman of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Grievance Committee and is a member of the Pace University Law School Board of Visitors. He was previously President of the Westchester County Bar association and Chairman of the Westchester County Human Rights Commission.

“I am honored that County Executive Latimer has allowed me to expand my service in the ethics area. I look forward to bringing my experience to the Board of Ethics,” Ruderman stated.

Rogowsky’s appointment expires on December 31, 2022 and Ruderman’s on December 31, 2023.