Late Mayor Reilly Would Support Lisa Abzun in Mount Kisco

My siblings and I have always been surrounded by local politics. When our mother, Pat Reilly, was mayor, we saw up close a barrage of misinformation launched into the community for other’s political gain. My mother, always took the high road, simply sharing the truth and hoping the voters could parse through the inaccurate information.

I am writing at this time because of my surprise on hearing that my mother and myself were mentioned at the recent Mount Kisco mayoral event by a candidate who had never met mother and knew nothing of her history of service to the Village/Town of Mount Kisco. I only spoke very briefly with him when he introduced himself in a parking lot. In our short conversation, I was shocked that this individual, with so little understanding about Mount Kisco, would even consider running for office.

I know my mother was so pleased when Lisa Abzun was appointed as deputy mayor, as she voted for her in the last election. I believe all can stand behind Lisa’s agenda, which includes investing in infrastructure, prioritizing pedestrian safety, addressing housing needs, ensuring community policing is responsive to all people across our community and supporting the mental health crisis team and other resources to help those in need.

I want to ensure there is clarity across the Mount Kisco community; my mother, Pat Reilly, would be campaigning for Lisa, rallying votes and doing all she could to ensure Lisa Abzun would be elected mayor of Mount Kisco.

Marlene Reilly Wallace

South Windsor, Conn.