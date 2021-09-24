Last Kmart Store in Westchester Closing in White Plains

By Rick Pezzullo

The last remaining Kmart store in Westchester County will soon be closing. Signs advertising store closing sales were in place at the Kmart on 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains last week, confirming published reports.

“Bummer,” Linda Stewart posted on Facebook.

The White Plains store was recently listed among the locations closing by the liquidation firm SB360 Capital Partners.

Transformco took over about 400 Sears and Kmart stores in February 2019 when the Sears Holdings Corporation was in bankruptcy. At that time, it was announced nearly 100 stores would be going out of business.

The first store with the Kmart name opened in 1962. At its peak in 1994, Kmart operated 2,486 stores globally, including 2,323 discount stores and Super Kmart Center locations in the United States.

As of last month, there were reportedly only about 15 Kmart stores still open.

Transformco representatives could not be reached for comment.