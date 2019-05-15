Large-Scale School Bond Put Forth to ‘Pac Voters

With a need for engineering and computer science jobs in the workforce, DiCarlo said it is imperative to introduce these programs to students as early as possible.

In the middle school, the entrance and driveway will be redone after years of patchwork. Other classrooms will also be repurposed, including changing the planetarium to a mini theater.

At every school, the district wants to put in place a security vestibule that is similar to the one at the middle school and every building will have a kiosk where staff will need to swipe a card to enter.

The bond would improve the quality of water and water pressure for the high school, middle school, Falls academy school and bus garage. Sotland said each of the four properties has their own water system, which are all old. The fix would result in centralizing all the water into one plant located off the high school campus that would hopefully alleviate the constant repairs to the system while enhancing the water quality.

“The big thing about this bond is every single school is affected by it,” DiCarlo said.

The district has repeated ad nauseam that the bond would be “tax-neutral.” Sotland said because there is existing debt that will be paid off between 2019-22, the new bond would take the place of the old debt.

Sotland conceded taxes could go down if the proposed bond fails, but because of the tax cap calculations the district would need to cut between $500,000 and $900,000 from the annual budget because that old debt would not support the tax levy the district has had.