Large Scale Project in Kent Faces Skepticism, Questions

Planning board chairman Phil Tolmach said while he’s heard a rumor that most of the tax revenue from the project would go to Putnam County and not the town, that claim is inaccurate. The property is on town parcels, Tolmach stressed. A zoning change might be necessary depending on the height of the two hotels, Tolmach said. There is a question how many floors the applicant wants the hotels to be and if the proposal does not conform to the current zoning code, the town board will need to consider a zoning change. The planning board had a scoping session a few months prior where people from the town could state their concerns with the project and planning board members could also convey issues they had that were presented to the applicant. A 37-page scoping document was issued by the planning board recently detailing what they want to see in an environmental impact statement. The applicant now has to address those concerns and once they present in front of the board again, a SEQRA process will get underway, Tolmach said. “They’ll give us a full application that’s been executed in the way we wanted it to be and eventually I will sign it and they’ll build the project one would hope,” Tolmach said. Questions raised so far include how much noise and air pollution would residents be subjected to and what increase in traffic town roads could face, Tolmach, who lives right behind where the project is proposed, said.

Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming said the influx of tax revenue for the town and Carmel school district if the project comes to fruition would be significant. While “mom and pop” businesses are important, they can’t help keep residents’ property taxes down like a major development would, she said. “We have to look to smart development,” Fleming said. “Development that doesn’t negatively impact our residents’ quality of life.” She thinks the proposal is a “win” for the town, noting state agencies, like the department of transportation, will help ensure that residents aren’t hurt by the project. But some residents are wary whether or not this a true win for the town. Kent resident and Carmel-Kent Chamber of Commerce president Henry Boyd said the chamber’s board of directors doesn’t think the truck stop is good for the town. He said the traffic from the truck stop would be “horrendous.” “The trucks themselves are a big no- no, plus the environment that they create around the truck stop,” Boyd said. While Boyd thinks the hotels would be good for the community, he questions whether the possible height of the structures would be a good idea because the local fire department would need a new ladder truck in the event of an emergency at one of the hotels.