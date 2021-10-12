Recently a taped recorded conversation between Sheriff Bob Langley and the Town of Carmel supervisor was released. The town supervisor was not informed he was being recorded and the call was political in nature.

The call was not released by Sheriff Bob Langley; instead, it was posted on a Facebook site operated by his political operatives.

An act such as this raises serious concerns about the ethical behavior of the sheriff and endangers the credibility, trust, confidence and transparency in the Putnam County Sheriff’s office. Actions like this undermine the very efforts of Executive Order 203 (July 2020), which was designed to ensure confidence, honesty and transparency in law enforcement.

The 18-plus-minute phone call was recorded by Sheriff Langley while in the sheriff’s office. The call was political in nature and can best be described as Putnam County’s version of Watergate. Simply put, it was a violation of public trust and so unethical it would make President Richard Nixon and former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover blush.

The citizens need to know why Putnam County’s chief law enforcement officer is secretly recording and releasing taped conversations with elected officials.

Sheriff Langley needs to immediately answer the following questions:

Why did he record a conversation with the Town of Carmel supervisor?

Who else has he recorded conversations with?

How often does he record conversations?

Who has access to these taped conversations?

Where are they stored?

Is it standard operating procedure in the sheriff’s office to record conversations with probable cause or evidence that a crime has been committed?

Why is he having political conversations with other elected officials from the sheriff’s office?

In addition, I’m calling on the district attorney to immediately open an investigation into the actions of Sheriff Langley so that we can restore the public trust and ensure this never happens again.

Kevin McConville

Republican/Conservative Candidate for Putnam County Sheriff

MTA Police Department Chief (Ret.)