Land Trust Unveils New Outdoor Space in PV

With so many residents in Putnam Valley living near Granite Mountain, HHLT executive director Michelle Smith noted the land was an important recreational location for the town. She said the HHLT had acquired enough land–400 acres–from Church Road up to Tinker Hill Road to stretch across most of Putnam Valley.

Over the next year, there would be more trail enhancements, Smith said, including more signage and maps.

“We thought this is really valuable from a natural resource perspective and a recreation perspective,” Smith said.

The county also owns another 100 acres, Smith said and the HHLT is working with the county to bring it under one management plan.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership with the town, with the county, with the state and also Greenway has been funding our infrastructure improvements,” Smith said.

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio, Councilwoman Wendy Whetsel and Councilwoman Jackie Annabi (who was also representing NYS Sen. Sue Serino) were all on hand for the ribbon cutting.