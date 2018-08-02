Land in Southeast Could be Converted to Training Facility

Putnam County could be gifted three parcels of land if the county intends to turn the property into a training facility that would be near Tilly Foster Farm. During a physical services committee meeting last week, deputy county attorney Andrew Negro said the owner wrote a letter of intent to donate 135 acres along Simpson Road if the county agrees to use the land to build and operate a facility that would train first responders and tactical personnel. Right now, the proposal is tentative, but if the county Legislature agrees to move forward with the plan, the county executive administration and the owner would start formal negotiations.

The land is in the Town of Southeast. Once a donation agreement is drawn up, legislators would need to sign off on it. In the meantime, the county has issued a request for proposal for a public-private partnership for a training facility, Negro said. Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra asked why the owner wanted to donate the parcels and if there were problems with the land. Negro replied the owner offered the land about eight years ago, when it was proposed these parcels of land could be turned into a veterans cemetery, but that never transpired. Legislator and physical services committee chairman Carl Albano said while large parcels of land seem like “gold mines,” the taxes on them and other obligations would make it a wiser decision to unload them.

“It’s maybe possible that we just have someone who just wants to do the right thing and has enough on their plate to deal with it,” Albano said. The physical services committee voted unanimously to move the process forward. Southeast Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt, speaking for herself, questioned if a shooting range would be outdoors because the noise could disturb residents. She also noted the property would come off the tax rolls if the county is given the large-scale property.